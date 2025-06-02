Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
2 / 365
Old-fashioned fun
Their first choices today were marbles, then Chinese checkers and dominoes with Granny & Grandad. They made up their own games with the marbles, playing with them almost an hour. Who needs screens!
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jocelynz
@jocelynz
2
photos
0
followers
0
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
2nd June 2025 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
grandkids
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close