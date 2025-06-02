Previous
Old-fashioned fun by jocelynz
2 / 365

Old-fashioned fun

Their first choices today were marbles, then Chinese checkers and dominoes with Granny & Grandad. They made up their own games with the marbles, playing with them almost an hour. Who needs screens!
2nd June 2025

Jocelynz

@jocelynz
