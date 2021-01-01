Sign up
1 / 365
In the garden
Day 1 and I hoped to have an interesting subject matter and feel really inspired, but after ringing in the new year last night and packing up to go away with the family, I decided just to find something to shoot in the garden.
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
Jodie Saarinsen
365
365
DC-GX9
1st January 2021
