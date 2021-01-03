Previous
Day 3 - Road to Pretty Beach by jodiesaarinsen
3 / 365

Day 3 - Road to Pretty Beach

I took a stroll during a short break in the rain. Headed down the road, surrounded by bush, to the very lovey Pretty Beach.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Jodie Saarinsen

@jodiesaarinsen
