A moment on a rock by the sea. by jodiesaarinsen
4 / 365

A moment on a rock by the sea.

Spent a beautiful day at the beach with my kids today. I feel so much joy watching them play and enjoy all that the beach has to offer.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Jodie Saarinsen

@jodiesaarinsen
