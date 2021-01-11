Previous
Glowing Gum by jodiesaarinsen
Glowing Gum

Day 11 - I took a walk past my favourite gum tree at just the right time today. It always looks so majestic but can be hard to capture it’s beauty in a photo. It was so beautifully illuminated this afternoon.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Jodie Saarinsen

@jodiesaarinsen
