Enough! by joemuli
Photo 1274

Enough!

-Stay home,stay strong and I’m sorry ‘bout this depressing photo😢
-no need to comment - no need to look- just cover your eyes and mouth🙊🙈
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

M…joe

@joemuli
I ♥️ ART ***Special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very poignant shot, Joey. Stressful times. Hope you stay safe, too.
April 11th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
Powerful capture. Stay safe and take care
April 11th, 2020  
