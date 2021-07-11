Previous
“I MISS HOW CLOSE WE WERE”💕 by joemuli
“I MISS HOW CLOSE WE WERE”💕

~~~ that’s what they called social distancing !~~

****6wordstory
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

joeyM

ace
@joemuli
GO for it…don’t overthink! Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the comments. ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
CAT Carter19 ace
Joey I knew this was one of yours before I even saw your name. Love the watercolor vibe the motion. Goes perfectly as this six word story - has a true feeling of longing for a past relationship. Big fav for me
July 12th, 2021  
