Photo 1526
“I MISS HOW CLOSE WE WERE”💕
~~~ that’s what they called social distancing !~~
****6wordstory
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
1
1
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
GO for it…don't overthink! Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the comments. ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏
3185
photos
302
followers
122
following
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
795
1523
1524
862
1525
796
863
1526
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone
Taken
11th July 2021 1:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
friends
,
beach
,
stroll
,
jm6ws
,
jdm365
,
sixws-120
CAT Carter19
ace
Joey I knew this was one of yours before I even saw your name. Love the watercolor vibe the motion. Goes perfectly as this six word story - has a true feeling of longing for a past relationship. Big fav for me
July 12th, 2021
