Photo 1585
IT’S not eSEA TWO WAVE goodbye 😥
…6wordstory
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
1
1
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **The camera is an instrument that teaches people how to see without a camera📸 **ART makes...
3359
photos
299
followers
122
following
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1585
915
854
1586
916
855
917
856
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X100S
Taken
21st November 2021 10:31am
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
ocean
,
jdm365
,
jmart
,
jmswirl
Corinne
ace
😂😂
November 24th, 2021
