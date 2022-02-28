Previous
Next
The affair 💕 by joemuli
Photo 1657

The affair 💕

“ Oh,gosh Vilma,I’m sorry,i can’t believe HE’S having an affair,with whom?”

—“Yes,with Ron…your husband!!😢
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

joeyM

ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **ART makes me feel like I’ve a life.🌻💕 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
453% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise