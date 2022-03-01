Sign up
Photo 1658
Bestie forever💕
Happy 13th birthday,my IngaPinga 🥰
No matter how much I yelled at you,you still wagging your tail back at me.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **ART makes me feel like I’ve a life.🌻💕 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
3566
photos
311
followers
120
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
24th February 2022 9:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chihuahua
,
doggie
,
inga
,
jdm365
