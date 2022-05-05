Sign up
Photo 1692
BFF(Best FERNS forever)
5th May 2022
5th May 22
2
3
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life🌻 —I shoot,I paint…. I just do it to escape,relax and calm my rollercoaster***chaos!!🤯😵💫 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼
3661
photos
310
followers
118
following
463% complete
View this month »
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1012
1690
954
1013
1691
1014
955
1692
Views
12
2
3
365
nature
,
plant
,
leaves
,
garden
,
ferns
,
jdm365
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab collage
May 5th, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
Wonderful collage and a great title. You are very clever and talented.
May 5th, 2022
