Happy Mother’s Day🌻 by joemuli
Happy Mother’s Day🌻


- I’m sending love and appreciation to the millions of mom out there,specially the ones who are struggling to make ends meet.❤️
Call me Joe

@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life🌻 —I shoot,I paint…. I just do it to escape,relax and calm my rollercoaster***chaos!!🤯😵‍💫 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼
jackie edwards ace
You are so sweet!
May 9th, 2022  
