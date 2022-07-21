Sign up
Photo 1724
Perfect weather to play in the park😎
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
3
0
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life🌻 —I shoot,I paint…. I just do it to escape,relax and calm my rollercoaster***chaos!!🤯😵💫 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼
3741
photos
298
followers
117
following
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
21st July 2022 4:00pm
Tags
weather
,
playground
,
jdm365
,
make-30-2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Looks like fun 😊
July 21st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great framing!
July 21st, 2022
Suzanne
ace
That is a really striking angle! Love it.
July 21st, 2022
