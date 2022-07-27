Sign up
Photo 1727
the SUN shine in darkness… ( what)??
… anyways,have to convert this shot in mono cause the Sun is too bright and might ruin your beautiful,tantalizing eyes🌞👀
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
3
6
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life🌻 —I shoot,I paint…. I just do it to escape,relax and calm my rollercoaster***chaos!!🤯😵💫 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
6
Album
365
Taken
27th July 2022 5:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
water
beach
ocean
sunshine
seascape
jdm365
Kathy
ace
You've made it look like a sunrise over the water. Thanks for thinking of us Joey.
July 28th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Instant fav!
July 28th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
July 28th, 2022
