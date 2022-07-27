Previous
the SUN shine in darkness… ( what)?? by joemuli
Photo 1727

the SUN shine in darkness… ( what)??

… anyways,have to convert this shot in mono cause the Sun is too bright and might ruin your beautiful,tantalizing eyes🌞👀
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Call me Joe

@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life🌻 —I shoot,I paint…. I just do it to escape,relax and calm my rollercoaster***chaos!!🤯😵‍💫 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼
Kathy ace
You've made it look like a sunrise over the water. Thanks for thinking of us Joey.
July 28th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Instant fav!
July 28th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
July 28th, 2022  
