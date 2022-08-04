Previous
my Aha moment by joemuli
Photo 1733

my Aha moment

“Lord…
Thank you for teaching me the reward of slowing down enough to be present to all the quiet-in- between moments.”🙏🏻☮️🌊

…it’s SOOC and crooked 👎🏼
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Lou Ann ace
Fabulous.
August 4th, 2022  
