Jackie R by joemuli
Photo 1740

Jackie R

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
***sorry,I screenshot your photo,hope you don’t mind.
and THANKS for the shout out..Here’s how I achieved the blurry effect on your photo..Since I’m only using an iPad ( I’ve no pc at the moment😢- I edit mostly on Snapseed app..
1)I screenshot your photo.
2)increased the brightness of the photo until i get the desired effect i want..
3)I add “ blur effect”..there are two styles of blur here: one circular and linear.. I used the linear..
- play the “ blur” around which subject you want to de-focus..in your photo,I blured the sand/grass ,I find it too much textures..
4)now,your choice to convert the image in black and white..sorry,I’m not good when it comes to technical instructions..anyways, sharing you a YouTube video about this editing Snapseed app..and here’s the link

https://youtu.be/WB-NrT-XyG0

And there’s more instructions vide besides this…Hope this will help..
Again,just pump up the brightness,(not too bright though) then,use blur …… just play around with it..enjoy👌👍❤️
P.s. just did my own version..😍
I feel guilty,I ruined your cool picture, Jackie,pls.don’t sue me💕
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
476% complete

View this month »

gloria jones ace
This wonderfully edited image tells a summer story. Well done!
August 11th, 2022  
Mallory ace
Love it
August 11th, 2022  
