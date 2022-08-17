Sign up
Photo 1747
I don’t read music… I Listen 🎶
“ …done this concept decades ago,just replaying back ‘cus my mood’s turned off 🎶🥺
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Tags
music
,
jdm365
Islandgirl
ace
Very nice!
August 17th, 2022
