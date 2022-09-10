Sign up
Photo 1771
' round and round and round!
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
3
3
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life"❤️
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1087
6
1026
1770
7
1027
1088
1771
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
10th September 2022 10:22am
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
trees
,
bokeh
,
swirl
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
Corinne C
ace
Your creativity is still there and thriving! Beautiful image.
September 10th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat sense of spinning...love the colors, light
September 10th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Cool shot!
September 11th, 2022
