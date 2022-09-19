Eat your Broccoli!!!

…When I was young,my dad asked me to stand straight,hands behind my back, up against the wall when I refused to finish my “not so tasty dinner.”( it was broccoli and cheese with 2 pcs.chicken wings) I grew up with 3 brothers and 3 lovely sisters.. We’re not rich but not so poor either but Sundays I ate good food, same exact meal minus the broccoli.haha!🫣🤣

- Anyways,I faced the kitchen wall,standing up for about half an hour,until my dad fall himself to sleep after drinking some beers..my siblings are having great time watching,giggling and teasing me..and my dear mom,( my savior) thrashed the food away,asked me to go to my room,finish my school work,brush my teeth,say my prayers,etc,etc.I was like ten or 11 yrs.old then..

—IDKW, I tried to re-enact by taking this shot today,standing,facing a blank wall in my room …tho’ It breaks my heart missing mom and my dad.. but,guess what?,I eat and love broccoli nowadays not so much on cheese tho’ and wings.…for 10 yrs now,I change my 0lifestyle and I’m feeling great!Thanks Dad for teaching me on how eating fruits,veggies and exercises affects you in a healthy way 🥰.🥦🥬🥑🍎🍇🍏🫑🥕