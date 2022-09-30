Previous
IAN effect by joemuli
Photo 1790

IAN effect

I appreciate and thank you all for your prayers and thoughts..Electrical power is finally back on after 6 days..( some areas are still without electricity,drinking water and food..but Red Cross and other government services are helping these victims who now lives temporarily in shelters.)several counties are still soaked and street flooded with water and debris. Internet connections are still spotty..)
Hopefully,everything will be back to normal in earlier time…IAN is one of the worst damaging hurricane I’ve ever seen.
P.S. I’ll catch up on the mundane sneakers challenge,comments,postings,etc…as soon as I get my life back.❤️🌻
(I’m so hungry and exhausted)😢😴
30th September 2022

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Joanne Diochon ace
Glad to hear that you have survived. Many people were so seriously affected by this hurricane and I fear it will take a long time for things to get back to anywhere near normal.
October 5th, 2022  
kali ace
terrible thing to go through, hope you find calm soon , we can wait!
October 5th, 2022  
Diane ace
I'm so glad you are OK, Joe. It is miserable being without power after a hurricane. My friend in Fort Pierce said he is OK, too. I hope things get back to normal ASAP.
October 5th, 2022  
bruni ace
I'm so glad you're ok and almost back to normal.
October 5th, 2022  
Kathy ace
A difficult time for all in the areas where Ian landed. Glad to know you're safe and hopefully your life will normalize a bit soon.
October 5th, 2022  
