Photo 1791
In the beginning God said,
“ there will be light”— so finally,after miserable dark nights,these awesome guys brought the power back💡💡💡🙏
***btw,thanks again for the love & moral support,I really need it❤️🥰
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
5th October 2022 1:30pm
Tags
electricity
powerline
workers
electricians
jdm365
cityworkers
Danette Thompson
ace
Super capture of your circumstances. Hoping the light helps!
October 8th, 2022
