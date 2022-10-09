Previous
In the beginning God said, by joemuli
In the beginning God said,

“ there will be light”— so finally,after miserable dark nights,these awesome guys brought the power back💡💡💡🙏
***btw,thanks again for the love & moral support,I really need it❤️🥰
Call me Joe

@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Danette Thompson
Super capture of your circumstances. Hoping the light helps!
October 8th, 2022  
