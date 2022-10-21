Previous
Look what you’ve done,IAN! by joemuli
Photo 1804

Look what you’ve done,IAN!

… 2 weeks after the Hurricane,I stroll around the beach and this is what I saw.. 🥲

…Have a blessed and safe weekend everyone ❤️
21st October 2022

Call me Joe

@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Renee Salamon ace
How sad that looks
October 21st, 2022  
