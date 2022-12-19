Previous
Next
Stop for a second and by joemuli
Photo 1845

Stop for a second and

Breath for a minute.!
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
505% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
Nice! Is that heavy equipment on the beach? Are they rebuilding after the hurricanes? I read how the beaches had eroded.
December 20th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A cool shot of workers
December 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise