Depeche Mode new release song..🎶🎵“Ghosts Again”***Wasted feelingsBroken meaningsTime is fleetingSee what it bringsHellos, goodbyes, a thousand midnightsLost in sleepless lullabiesHeaven's dreamingThoughtless thoughts, my friendsWe know we'll be ghosts againSundays shiningSilver liningsWeightless hoursAll my flowersA place to hide the tears that you criedEverybody says goodbyeFaith is sleepingLovers in the endWhisper we'll be ghosts againHeaven's dreamingThoughtless thoughts, my friendsWe know we'll be ghosts againFaith is sleepingLovers in the endWhisper we'll be ghosts againSongwriters: Richard Butler / Martin Gore