The art of loneliness by joemuli
Photo 1907

The art of loneliness

🎵🎶 Adrian Berenguer
https://youtu.be/GIivl_5eJMs
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Madeleine Pennock
That is rather nice!! Lovely ICM abstract image and your title adds more value to the image!
March 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great colors and movement
March 25th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Great abstract
March 26th, 2023  
