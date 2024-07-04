Previous
HAPPY 4th AMERICA! by joemuli
HAPPY 4th AMERICA!

Enjoy it now,we might loose our freedom soon😢😢😥
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Karen ace
Happy 4th, Joe. ♥️💙🤍
July 4th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
Long live the king! ...isn't that what we need to practice saying now?
July 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great image for the 4th.
July 4th, 2024  
