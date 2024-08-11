Sign up
Photo 2106
PATTERNS
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" "Live your life with ART" ………YUP, that's it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Tags
patterns
jdm365
august24words
Beverley
ace
Oooo fabulous…
August 11th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Cool
August 11th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Well spotted.
August 11th, 2024
Wendy
ace
🤍🤍🤍
August 12th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice eye you've got, fav!
August 12th, 2024
