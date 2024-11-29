Sign up
Photo 2142
Have no clue WTH is this?
🥹😇🥰
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
6
4
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" "Live your life with ART" ………YUP, that's it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5364
photos
261
followers
106
following
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2141
225
2142
1400
1324
238
226
34
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
14th November 2024 3:55pm
Privacy
Public
icm
,
photoart
,
jdm365
Nada
ace
Let's go with auroras
November 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A cityscape seen through a window's blinds :-)
November 29th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Beats me, but some form of reflection involved?
November 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Whatever it is, I like the colors. Neat abstract...
November 29th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Very artsy 😁
November 29th, 2024
Babs
ace
Whatever it is it makes a great abstract.
November 29th, 2024
