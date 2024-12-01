Sign up
Photo 2143
Love thy neighbor
“ my neighbor started to put up their holiday decorations last night,maybe I’ll do mine tonight if I don’t procrastinate.”😍
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
0
0
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" "Live your life with ART" ………YUP, that's it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5365
photos
261
followers
108
following
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
225
2142
1400
1324
238
226
34
2143
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
1st December 2024 6:13pm
Privacy
Tags
lights
,
holidays
,
icm
,
jdm365
