Photo 2152
Foggy Monday morning
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
3
4
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
30th December 2024 7:46am
Privacy
nature
weather
foggy
jdm365
gloria jones
ace
Cool high-key image
December 30th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Oh I like that immediately. Looking forward to more of your work in 2025!.
December 30th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely foggy shot.
December 30th, 2024
