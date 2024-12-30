Previous
Foggy Monday morning by joemuli
Foggy Monday morning

30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
gloria jones ace
Cool high-key image
December 30th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Oh I like that immediately. Looking forward to more of your work in 2025!.
December 30th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely foggy shot.
December 30th, 2024  
