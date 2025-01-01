Sign up
Previous
Photo 2153
HAPPY 2025 TO ALL MY 365 FRIENDS!🪅
“DON’T SPEND ANOTHER YEAR DOING
THE SAME CRAP!😜
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
3
2
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Latest from all albums
Views
13
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
1st January 2025 11:40am
Tags
jdm365
Joanne Diochon
ace
Maybe I should adopt that as my motto. Something needs to change.
January 1st, 2025
jackie edwards
ace
Thanks for the giggle Joe! Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
HNY to you too - will try to take the advice
January 2nd, 2025
