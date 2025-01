THANK YOU,SANTA!

🙏🏻🎅🎄



**Polaroid-from my cousin & her bf.

**cologne & earbuds -fr.my nephew and nieces..

**Sketchbook fr.my friendly neighbor.

**pendant fr.my 2 sisters and

**Bose headphones fr. Love of my life.

and I got each one a gift certificates..Love ‘em so much specially during Holiday gifts season.



***Sorry for being show off..(nope,I’m not)🥰🤭😛