Previous
Vintage by joemuli
Photo 2162

Vintage

This statue is made in honor of of all women and in particular,the women who worked in the factories and shipyards in support of the Allied war efforts during WW11.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
592% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Indeed...During WWII women had to take the jobs that men did while the men were fighting overseas. Great image...
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact