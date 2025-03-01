Previous
Welcome to my neighborhood. by joemuli
Photo 2171

Welcome to my neighborhood.

“Everything’s still going under construction since the past Hurricane..Palms are still out of shape..The fountain in the center is still dry.”Spring break is coming soon so hopefully everything will be ready by then..🌻⛱️☀️
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

eDorre ace
Very cool!
March 2nd, 2025  
