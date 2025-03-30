Previous
April POOLS by joemuli
Photo 2182

April POOLS

“April Fool’s is canceled this year because nothing imagined could be more ridiculous than the circus we’re living through.”
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
☠northy ace
Looks bleak
March 30th, 2025  
Heather (pixelchix) ace
So well seen. Love the composition and story telling
March 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great words…
I would swimming in the pool ‘in a heart beat’. Beautiful colours
March 30th, 2025  
