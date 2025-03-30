Sign up
Previous
Photo 2182
April POOLS
“April Fool’s is canceled this year because nothing imagined could be more ridiculous than the circus we’re living through.”
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
3
3
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Tags
pool
,
swimming
,
fool
,
jdm365
☠northy
ace
Looks bleak
March 30th, 2025
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
So well seen. Love the composition and story telling
March 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Great words…
I would swimming in the pool ‘in a heart beat’. Beautiful colours
March 30th, 2025
