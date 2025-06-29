Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2229
Count your blessings
🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
4
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5659
photos
264
followers
108
following
610% complete
View this month »
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
Latest from all albums
1384
2227
1471
2228
2229
260
1472
1385
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
7
Album
365
Taken
29th June 2025 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
beach
,
ocean
,
landscape
,
blessing
,
seascape
,
mothernature
,
jdm365
gloria jones
ace
Stunning...I thank God everyday for His blessings.
July 3rd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Every breath I take is another opportunity to count my blessings- in fact that very breath is the first thing I'm thankful for! Beautiful ocean shot.
July 3rd, 2025
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
I don’t know how you achieve those blues but they are consistently breathtaking!
July 3rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Stunning!
July 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close