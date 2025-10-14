Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2283
Nature’s shadow on the fence
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5858
photos
261
followers
110
following
625% complete
View this month »
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
Latest from all albums
1421
1511
2282
293
2283
1512
1422
41
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
13th October 2025 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
fence
,
trees
,
plants
,
jdm365
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Well seen! That is the sort of photo I would see and take!
October 14th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
I like it
October 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great observation and capture
October 14th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wondeerful
October 14th, 2025
Kathy
ace
That's a great capture. The shadows are very defined.
October 15th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such lovely shadows.
October 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close