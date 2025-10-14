Previous
Nature’s shadow on the fence by joemuli
Photo 2283

Nature’s shadow on the fence

14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
625% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Madeleine Pennock ace
Well seen! That is the sort of photo I would see and take!
October 14th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
I like it
October 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great observation and capture
October 14th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wondeerful
October 14th, 2025  
Kathy ace
That's a great capture. The shadows are very defined.
October 15th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such lovely shadows.
October 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact