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Let’s swim by joemuli
Photo 2341

Let’s swim

5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
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Lou Ann ace
Ha ha!
April 5th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Ooooo- it's a little too cold for swimming here- at least outdoors it is! Fun shot.
April 5th, 2026  
Kathy ace
Oh yes, let's do!
April 6th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Okay...Great capture
April 6th, 2026  
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