No way UP…? by joemuli
18 / 365

No way UP…?

…this observation deck’s mystery to me.How could you even get on top when there’s no ladder or elevators 🫣🤣
… taken through car windshields while slowly driving , no way to park on the dunes!🥰
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Diana ace
How about pole vaulting ;-)
September 19th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
BYOL lookout? (Bring your own ladder.)
September 19th, 2022  
