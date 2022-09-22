Previous
Top of the bridge by joemuli
22 / 365

Top of the bridge

… okey,this is the last of my “neighborhood series.”Hope you like the area, it’s a nice quiet place except during nighttime…where all vampires are everywhere.😎🥰
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
