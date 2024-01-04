Previous
Shape of water by joemuli
Shape of water

4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Call me Joe

@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
LManning (Laura) ace
I love this one! Such drama…
January 5th, 2024  
jackie edwards ace
Great intensity
January 5th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nicely seen and executed
January 5th, 2024  
