213 / 365
Stranger
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" "Live your life with ART" ………YUP, that's it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5154
photos
278
followers
111
following
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
1362
212
2081
213
2082
16
1363
1287
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
BLACK
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
12th May 2024 11:31am
Tags
photoart
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
Rob Z
ace
First sight - great abstract, read the caption - Ahhh....
May 16th, 2024
