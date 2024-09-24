Previous
Helene,go away please!🙏🏻 by joemuli
Helene,go away please!🙏🏻

24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Call me Joe

“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Diane ace
Praying that everyone is safe. I am getting hurricane burn-out, with this one following so soon after Francine.
September 25th, 2024  
