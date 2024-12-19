Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
243 / 365
Mister Blur
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5394
photos
260
followers
109
following
66% complete
View this month »
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
Latest from all albums
1328
1405
230
231
243
1329
1406
2150
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
BLACK
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
9th December 2024 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photoart
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
gloria jones
ace
Even blurred he looks very cool...:)
December 20th, 2024
Kathy
ace
❤️👌
December 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely portrait
December 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close