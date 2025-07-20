Previous
Jump hopper trapped in the window by joemuli
282 / 365

Jump hopper trapped in the window

20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" "Live your life with ART" ………YUP, that's it !🥰🌻
Kathy ace
Interesting filter. Good one.
July 21st, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Yikes!
July 21st, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
An awful struggle for it, I'd guess.
July 21st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
After you took advantage of the photo opp, did you free him? Good catch.
July 21st, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Oh no, it doesn't look good!
July 21st, 2025  
