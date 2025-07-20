Sign up
Previous
282 / 365
Jump hopper trapped in the window
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
5
3
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5694
photos
265
followers
108
following
77% complete
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
281
1478
2236
2237
282
1479
268
1391
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
BLACK
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
20th July 2025 9:16am
window
,
screen
,
bug
,
insect
,
grasshopper
,
jdm365
Kathy
ace
Interesting filter. Good one.
July 21st, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Yikes!
July 21st, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
An awful struggle for it, I'd guess.
July 21st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
After you took advantage of the photo opp, did you free him? Good catch.
July 21st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Oh no, it doesn't look good!
July 21st, 2025
