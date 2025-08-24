Sign up
Previous
292 / 365
Wash and dry
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5769
photos
263
followers
107
following
80% complete
View this month »
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
Latest from all albums
281
1403
1493
282
292
1404
1494
2259
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
BLACK
Camera
X-T1
Taken
21st August 2025 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
laundry
,
machines
,
jdm365
