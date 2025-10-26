Sign up
Previous
310 / 365
The playground
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
BLACK
Camera
X-T1
Taken
22nd October 2025 12:23pm
Tags
nature
,
beach
,
ocean
,
kid
,
boy
,
jdm365
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning… so beautifully done
October 26th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice layers of tones
October 26th, 2025
