316 / 365
316 / 365
He said he’s sober but lying …🙃
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
5
3
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" "Live your life with ART" ………YUP, that's it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5928
photos
259
followers
110
following
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
301
2304
1527
1436
316
1437
1528
2305
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
BLACK
photoart
,
6wordstory
,
jm6ws
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool, like this a great deal, easy fav!!!
November 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
December 1st, 2025
Wylie
ace
nice!
December 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Superb!
December 1st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
:]
December 1st, 2025
