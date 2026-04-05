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Lunch break
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
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Lou Ann
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Such a great title, Joe! You evidently are a master at one-liners! 👏. The image is awesome.
April 5th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Good one
April 5th, 2026
Graeme Stevens
super cool as always
April 6th, 2026
Kathy
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I like the seeming passing of time.
April 6th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Looks great.
April 6th, 2026
gloria jones
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Super b&w image
April 6th, 2026
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