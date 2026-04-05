Previous
Lunch break by joemuli
349 / 365

Lunch break

5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
95% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Such a great title, Joe! You evidently are a master at one-liners! 👏. The image is awesome.
April 5th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good one
April 5th, 2026  
Graeme Stevens
super cool as always
April 6th, 2026  
Kathy ace
I like the seeming passing of time.
April 6th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great.
April 6th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super b&w image
April 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact