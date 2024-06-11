Sign up
Previous
19 / 365
JUST SHARING 🥰
“ Frankly,my dear.”IDGAF” lol😇
***** artist unknown 😢
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
4
0
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
ace
Nellie Olsen - Little House on the Prairie!
June 11th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Ask me if I care.
June 12th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
I am so old I remember seeing this look in person :) before computers. Alison Arngrim played Nellie Oleson.
June 12th, 2024
Brigette
ace
Probably 🙄🤭🤣🫠
June 12th, 2024
